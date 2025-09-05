Loading
5-Sep-2025 4:45 PM

Jet2 reduces capacity for winter 2025/26 amid 'less certain consumer environment'

Jet2 plc announced (04-Sep-2025) plans to reduce on sale seats for winter 2025/26 from 5.8 million to 5.6 million, due to a "less certain consumer environment". The company stated the closer-to-departure booking trend has become "more pronounced" since Jul-2025. Jet2 plc reported summer 2025 on sale seat capacity at 18.5 million seats, up 8% year-on-year, consistent with its update on 09-Jul-2025. Package holiday customers grew 2% for the financial year-to-date to Aug-2025, with flight only passengers increasing 17%. The company expects EBIT to be on the lower end of the consensus range between GBP449 million and GBP496 million for FY2026, adding: "It remains premature to provide definitive guidance as to overall group profitability for the financial year ending 31-March-2026". [more - original PR]

