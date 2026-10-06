Jet2.com unveils city break and Christmas markets programmes for winter 2027/28
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Background ✨
Jet2.com previously put its city breaks and Christmas markets schedule on sale for winter 2026/27 across 12 UK bases, offering more than 700,000 seats on 72 routes to 15 destinations including Barcelona, Paris, Porto, Rome, Vienna and Venice.1 Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks later expanded the winter 2026/27 Christmas Markets programme, adding 30,000 seats across 60 routes and introducing new services such as Birmingham-Copenhagen, Bristol-Cologne, East Midlands-Gdansk and Leeds Bradford-Tallinn.2 Jet2.com also planned its biggest-ever winter programme for 2026/27, including 34 new routes and its first winter season from London Gatwick, totalling 6.3 million seats and 42 destinations.3