Jet2.com reports 'strong interest from charter customers' for first business configured aircraft

Jet2.com reported (30-Oct-2026) "strong interest from charter customers" for its first business class configured Boeing 737-800. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft has been configured to a 76 seat business class layout and is based at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Jet2.com head of charter and airline sales Trevor Caplis stated: "This is the first time that we have featured a dedicated business class specification on our aircraft, so this is an incredibly exciting development for charter customers". [more - Aviation Week]