Jet2.com reports 'strong interest from charter customers' for first business configured aircraft
Jet2.com reported (30-Oct-2026) "strong interest from charter customers" for its first business class configured Boeing 737-800. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft has been configured to a 76 seat business class layout and is based at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Jet2.com head of charter and airline sales Trevor Caplis stated: "This is the first time that we have featured a dedicated business class specification on our aircraft, so this is an incredibly exciting development for charter customers". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Jet2.com launched its first aircraft in a dedicated business class layout to support its charter business, citing demand from sports, music, entertainment and specialist groups seeking greater privacy, comfort and flexibility.1 The Boeing 737-800 was based at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.1 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays also planned to open a Liverpool base for summer 2024, putting 20 destinations on sale and initially basing four aircraft.2