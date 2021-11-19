Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2021 4:02 PM

Jet2 chairman forecasts return to 'normal operations and customer volumes' in summer 2022

Jet2 plc executive chairman Philip Meeson announced (18-Nov-2021) the carrier's summer 2022 seat capacity is approximately 13% above summer 2019 levels. Summer 2022 booking load factors are also above summer 2019 levels and Mr Meeson noted: "package holiday bookings are displaying a materially higher mix of the total". Mr Meeson stated that due to the increases, "we remain optimistic that in Summer 22 we will experience a return to previously normal operations and customer volumes". [more - original PR]

