Jet Airways to reduce MRO, distribution costs; change 777 config from 346 to approx 400 seats

Jet Airways stated (20-Nov-2017) it would focus on reducing expenses, especially in the area of maintenance and distribution costs. Specifically, the carrier plans to reduce maintenance expense from Jan-2019 and reduce the cost of sales and distribution while also focusing on a continuing productivity enhancements. Going forward, Jet Airways said it would also be deploying "15 per cent fuel efficient 737 MAX (aircraft) inductions commencing from June 2018". More than 25 737 MAX aircraft are expected to be delivered to the airline by Mar-2020. The carrier said it would increase the number of seats across its 777 fleet from 346 seats to around 400 seats from 2019. Jet Airways stated the combination of such cost reduction measures will reduce non fuel CASK by 12%-15%. [more - original PR]
21-Nov-2017 10:53 AM