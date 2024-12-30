JEJU air confirms 737-800 crash upon landing at Muan International Airport
JEJU air confirmed (29-Dec-2024) the crash of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft upon landing at Muan International Airport on 29-Dec-2024. The aircraft was operating from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Muan carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, of which 179 passed away in the incident. The aircraft's flight data recorder and one cockpit voice recorder have been recovered from the wreckage. Jeju Air CEO Kim Lee-bae stated: "Jeju Air will do everything it can to quickly recover from the accident and support the families of the passengers. We will also do our best to determine the cause of the accident together with the government". South Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) reported the aircraft declared a bird strike emergency approximately four minutes prior to landing. MOLIT stated it will establish a local accident response headquarters at the scene to support response crews and bereaved families, to be led by the Busan Regional Aviation Administration. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean - II] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean - III] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean - IV] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean - V] [more - original PR - MOLIT - Korean - VI]