24-Mar-2026 10:30 AM
Jazz confirms CRJ900 incident at New York LaGuardia Airport
Jazz confirmed (23-Mar-2026) a CRJ900 (AC8646) aircraft operated on behalf of Air Canada Express "collided with a fire truck" on the runway at New York LaGuardia Airport. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials confirmed that the pilot and first officer were killed in the accident. The preliminary passenger list indicates the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members. Jazz stated it is "cooperating with the investigating authorities involved in the investigation into the cause of this accident". [more - original PR - Jazz Aviation] [more - original PR - Chorus Aviation]