Jazeera Airways transfers all Amman services to Amman Civil Airport
Jazeera Airways transferred (02-Feb-2026) all Amman services from Amman Queen Alia International Airport to Amman Civil Airport, effective 01-Feb-2026. Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi noted Amman Civil Airport is approximately 10km from downtown Amman, stating: "Operating closer to the city allows us to deliver real value to passengers through reduced travel time, lower costs, and a smoother end-to-end journey". Mr Pasupathi also noted that Jazeera Airways is "the first airline from Kuwait to operate scheduled services" to Amman Civil Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Jazeera Airways signed an MoU with Jordan Airports Company to commence scheduled operations at Amman Civil Airport, becoming the first airline to launch such services there; Jordan Airports Company CEO Ahmed Azzam highlighted that this collaboration would increase passenger choice, ease congestion at main airports, and contribute to tourism and economic ties between Jordan and Kuwait. Amman Civil Airport was expected to be ready for scheduled operations from Jan-20261.