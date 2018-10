Jazeera Airways opened (17-Oct-2018) a 470sqm duty free shopping area at Kuwait International Airport terminal 5 in partnership with Dufry and That Al Salasil. The store offers more than 3000 items across food, beauty, travel accessories and jewellery. Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said there are "more services and features ready to roll out at the new terminal in the coming months". [more - original PR]