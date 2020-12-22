Become a CAPA Member
22-Dec-2020 2:56 PM

Japan MLITT to provide USD214m loan to Nagoya Chubu Centrair Airport under FILP

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) announced (21-Dec-2020) plans to provide JPY22.1 billion (USD213.8 million) in low interest loan financing to Nagoya Chubu Centrair International Airport under its Fiscal Investment and Loan Programme (FILP) budget for FY2020/2021 (Nikkei/Chunichi Shimbun, 22-Dec-2020). Nagoya will utilise the funds to cover costs associated with renovation works at terminal 1. [more - original PR - Japanese]

