Japan MLITT signs basic agreement with HKK consortium for Hokkaido airports privatisation contract
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) signed (09-Aug-2019) a basic agreement with the Hokkaido Airport Group (HKK) consortium to operate seven airports on Hokkaido under a 30 year concession contract. The package airports privatisation contract comprises Obihiro Airport, Asahikawa Airport, Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport, Memanbetsu Airport and Sapporo Chitose Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the consortium has 17 members, including Mitsubishi Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Japan Policy Investment Bank, Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings. HKK plans to establish a special purpose company to operate the airports in the near future. [more - original PR - Japanese] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Japanese - III]