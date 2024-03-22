Japan Airlines orders 21 A350-900s, 11 A321neos and 10 787-9s

Japan Airlines (JAL) ordered (21-Mar-2024) 42 new aircraft, comprising 21 A350-900s, 11 A321neos and 10 Boeing 787-9s. JAL expects to take delivery of one of the A350-900s in FY2025 and will deploy the aircraft on domestic services, replacing the A350-900 lost following a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft in Jan-2024. The remaining 20 A350-900s are expected to commence delivery in FY2027 and will be deployed on international services, as JAL aims to expand its international capacity by 40% by 2030. The 10 787-9s will also be deployed on international services, with deliveries expected to commence in FY2027. JAL expects to commence taking delivery of the 11 A321neos in FY2028, marking the airline's first aircraft of the type. The A321neos will gradually replace JAL's 767s. [more - original PR]