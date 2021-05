Japan Airlines Group announced (13-May-2021) plans to further suspend 559 domestic frequencies between 18-May-2021 and 31-May-2021, for a total of 4769 (40%) frequency suspensions during the period. The suspension brings the group's operation rate for May-2021 to 63%. It also plans to operate 68% of its planned domestic schedules in Jun-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]