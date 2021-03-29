Japan Airlines enters strategic partnership with Uber

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced (26-Mar-2021) a strategic partnership agreement with Uber to offer select services via the airline's app, effective 01-Apr-2021. The Uber icon will be displayed on the JAL app, allowing passengers to request Uber services from their arrival airport or request food delivery services at their destination. The service will initially be offered at local destinations in Japan. The companies plan to unveil services in North America and/or Hawaii in the near future. [more - original PR]