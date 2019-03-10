Japan Airlines announces 'Zipair' as brand for new LCC subsidiary

Japan Airlines announced (08-Mar-2019) its medium to long haul LCC will be named Zipair, formally established as Zipair Tokyo. The brand name incorporates the English word Zip, which describes speed and incorporates the idea of travelling to destinations in various zip codes. Tokyo is also added to the name as the airline will be based in "one of the most advanced cities in the world". The LCC applied for an air operator's certificate from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on 08-Mar-2019 and includes the operation of Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Tokyo Narita to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and Seoul Incheon from summer 2020. A recruitment briefing will be held in Apr-2019. [more - original PR]