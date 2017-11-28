Aeroflot and Japan Airlines sign MoU for a strategic cooperation agreement

Aeroflot and Japan Airlines (JAL) signed (27-Nov-2017) a MoU for a strategic cooperation agreement to pursue commercial opportunities and further stimulate the demand for travel between Japan and Russia. The carriers plan to codeshare on Japan-Russia, Aeroflot domestic and JAL domestic and international services as the first stage of the agreement, to be implemented from FY2018. The carriers will also pursue the development of the partnership in areas including frequent flyer programmes and airport relocation, while considering a joint business in the future. JAL operates four times weekly Tokyo Narita-Moscow Domodedovo service and Aeroflot operates daily Moscow Sheremetyevo-Tokyo Narita service. Aeroflot deputy CEO for strategy and alliances Giorgio Callegari said: "Japanese market is a long standing and important one for Aeroflot. We believe that by expanding our partnership with JAL for both direct and transit traffic we will be able to further develop this market". [more - original PR]