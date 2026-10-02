JAL SVP: 'Ambition and execution must go hand in hand' in driving SAF adoption

Japan Airlines (JAL) SVP of procurement and deputy SVP of general affairs Noriko Ogawa, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) "demonstrating ambition is crucial" in generating momentum in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development and adoption. Ms Ogawa said: "Ambition and execution must go hand in hand", and noted that JAL is working to drive SAF awareness through partnerships, including efforts to source used cooking oil in Japan as a feedstock. Ms Ogawa also said JAL is "pursing a wide range of initiatives" to improve operational efficiency.