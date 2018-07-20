Become a CAPA Member
20-Jul-2018 10:50 AM

JAL Group sees double digit growth in international passengers in Jun-2018, domestic pax up 3%

JAL Group reported (19-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers:
    • Domestic: 2.8 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
    • International: 765,582, +11.8%;
      • Southeast Asia: 280,364, +4.9%;
      • China: 132,867, +30.4%;
      • America: 118,574, +7.5%;
      • Hawaii/Guam: 112,166, +24.5%;
      • Europe: 60,724, +2.1%;
      • Korea: 46,009, -2.2%;
      • Oceania: 14,542, +74.7%;
  • Passenger load factor:
    • Domestic: 70.6%, +0.8ppt;
    • International: 84.4%, +2.2ppts;
      • China: 88.2%, +16.4ppts;
      • America: 88.2%, +2.3ppts;
      • Guam: 85.7%, +1.5ppts;
      • Europe: 85.3%, +2.4ppts;
      • Korea: 83.0%, +7.0ppts;
      • Southeast Asia: 80.2%, -0.4ppt;
      • Oceania: 72.5%, 4.0ppts;
  • Cargo:

