20-Jul-2018 10:50 AM
JAL Group sees double digit growth in international passengers in Jun-2018, domestic pax up 3%
JAL Group reported (19-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 2.8 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- International: 765,582, +11.8%;
- Southeast Asia: 280,364, +4.9%;
- China: 132,867, +30.4%;
- America: 118,574, +7.5%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 112,166, +24.5%;
- Europe: 60,724, +2.1%;
- Korea: 46,009, -2.2%;
- Oceania: 14,542, +74.7%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 70.6%, +0.8ppt;
- International: 84.4%, +2.2ppts;
- China: 88.2%, +16.4ppts;
- America: 88.2%, +2.3ppts;
- Guam: 85.7%, +1.5ppts;
- Europe: 85.3%, +2.4ppts;
- Korea: 83.0%, +7.0ppts;
- Southeast Asia: 80.2%, -0.4ppt;
- Oceania: 72.5%, 4.0ppts;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 30,042 tons, -5.4%;
- International: 33,849 tons, +10.0%. [more - original PR - Japanese]