JAL Group intl pax stable in Aug-2017, domestic pax up 6%

JAL Group reported (24-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers:
- Domestic: 3.2 million, +6.2% year-on-year;
- International: 749,347, +0.1%;
- Southeast Asia: 277,767, -1.5%;
- China: 133,650, -5.7%;
- America: 111,353, +3.5%;
- Hawaii/Guam: 97,818, -3.9%;
- Europe: 64,315, +11.5%;
- Korea: 54,163, +3.7%;
- Oceania: 9968, -21.5%;
- Passenger load factor:
- Domestic: 78.2%;
- International: 83.1%;
- China: 88.5%
- Korea: 84.8%;
- America: 83.4%;
- Southeast Asia: 83.4%;
- Guam: 82.9%;
- Europe: 80.5%;
- Oceania: 79.5%;
- Cargo:
- Domestic: 34,751 tons, +6.9%;
- International: 31,347 tons, +21.3%. [more - original PR]