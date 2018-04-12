Italy to postpone sale of Alitalia as negotiations with three parties continue

Italy's Ministry of Economic Development confirmed (11-Apr-2018) three offers were received concerning the acquisition of Alitalia, with one offer in particular containing "concrete steps in terms of routes and personnel". The Minister mandated the commissioners to continue negotiations with all bidders, with a decree to be issued in the next week postponing the sale and repayment terms on a bridging loan granted to Alitalia by the government. [more - original PR - Italian]