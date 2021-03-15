Italy approves protocol authorising US-Italy 'COVID-19 tested' flights

Milan Malpensa Airport announced (10-Mar-2021) Italy's Ministry of Health approved a "COVID-19 tested" US-Italy travel protocol, enabling Milan-New York connectivity without quarantine in Italy. The flights require passengers to present COVID-19 testing no older than 48 hours from the time of departure. To avoid quarantine and self-isolation, passengers arriving in Milan must also undergo a rapid antigen test at the airport. The protocol will be tested until 30-Jun-2021. [more - original PR - Italian]