Italian Ministries designate Aeroporti di Puglia as the first Italian airport network
Italy's Ministry for Infrastructure and Transport and Ministry for Economy and Finance designated (03-Apr-2018) Aeroporti di Puglia (AdP) as the first Italian airport network, comprising Bari, Brindisi, Foggia and Taranto-Grottaglie airports. The decree complies with the National Airport Plan and acknowledges the provisions of the EU directive 2009/12 which provides incentives for establishment of airport network systems. AdP president Tiziano Onesti noted the importance of integration of the four airports for determining the medium and long term sustainability of smaller airports, including Foggia Gino Lisa Airport and Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. The designation will allow for Transport Regulatory Authority evaluation of a common charging system and network wide cost rationalisation to improve airport competitiveness. [more - original PR - Italian]