Italian Government extends Alitalia divestment deadline to 31-Oct-2018

Italy's Government postponed (26-Apr-2018) the time frame for closure of Alitalia's divestment until 31-Oct-2018, in order to "allow the maximisation of the results achievable for the benefit of social creditors, employment and conservation of the company's productive assets". The government subsequently extended the deadline for Alitalia's repayment of the EUR900 million bridging loan until 15-Dec-2018. [more - original PR - Italian]