Italian Competition Authority opens non-compliance proceedings against Ryanair, Wizz Air

Italian Competition Authority (ICA) opened (07-Nov-2018) proceedings against Ryanair and Wizz Air for non-compliance with precautionary measures issued on 31-Oct-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the ICA adopted measures requesting suspension of new cabin bag policies of the carriers which entered into effect on 01-Nov-2018. The policies allow passengers to carry for free one small personal bag able to fit under aircraft seats, whereas an extra charge would be applied to larger cabin baggage. The ICA argued the each policy "misleads consumers" and "distorts comparison with prices applied by other companies". The authority may impose fines of up to EUR5 million for each carrier during proceeding as well as ordering suspension of business activity in Italy for a period not exceeding 30 days. [more - original PR - Italian]