3-Apr-2025 11:35 AM
ITA Airways secures approval for Star Alliance integration
Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA Airways) received (02-Apr-2025) official approval to start the integration process in Star Alliance, following a verdict by the alliance's chief executive board (CEB). ITA will add 360 daily frequencies to the alliance network, strengthening the alliance's footprint in the European region, particularly in Rome and Milan. Lufthansa Group will mentor ITA through the process. Once inducted, Star Alliance will expand to 26 members with over 18,000 daily frequencies across 192 countries. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Italian]