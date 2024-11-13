ITA Airways launching Rome Fiumicino-Tripoli service from 12-Jan-2025

Italia Trasporto Aeroe (ITA Airways) announced (12-Nov-2024) plans to launch twice weekly Rome Fiumicino-Tripoli service from 12-Jan-2025. According to OAG, the route was last served in 2015. GM Andrea Benassi commented: "The North African country is a very important market, and this connection will be able to contribute to the increase in trade between the two nations as well as to support the many Italian businesses operating in Libya". With the launch of Rome-Tripoli service, the destinations operated by ITA Airways in winter 2024/25 will increase to 55. [more - original PR - Italian]