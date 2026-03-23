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23-Mar-2026 3:08 PM

ITA Airways integrates with Miles & More loyalty programme from Apr-2026

Lufthansa Group announced (20-Mar-2026) Miles & More will become the official loyalty programme of ITA Airways, effective 01-Apr-2026. The programme will provide ITA Airways passengers access to 35 airline partners and over 135 other programme partners worldwide. The partnership between ITA Airways and Miles & More is expected to be further expanded with additional offers throughout the year. [more - original PR - German]

Background ✨

Lufthansa Group broadened Miles & More partnerships, including enabling members to earn Marriott Bonvoy points and granting Senators and HON Circle members Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.1 Miles & More also introduced incentives for sustainable travel, awarding extra miles and points for CO2 offsetting packages and crediting them retroactively for bookings since Jan-2025.2

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