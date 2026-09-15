Istanbul Airport's fourth runway to become operational on 18-Sep-2026

Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated (14-Sep-2026) the fourth main runway at Istanbul Airport is expected to become operational on 18-Sep-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the 2820m x 45m runway is oriented on an east-west axis, complementing the airport's existing three main runways in the north-south direction and two backup runways. [more - original PR - Turkish]