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    15-Sep-2026 12:58 PM

    Istanbul Airport's fourth runway to become operational on 18-Sep-2026

    Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated (14-Sep-2026) the fourth main runway at Istanbul Airport is expected to become operational on 18-Sep-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the 2820m x 45m runway is oriented on an east-west axis, complementing the airport's existing three main runways in the north-south direction and two backup runways. [more - original PR - Turkish]

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