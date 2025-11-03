3-Nov-2025 12:47 PM
Istanbul Airport signs sister agreement with Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport
Istanbul Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (31-Oct-2025) a sister airport agreement with Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. The partnership is designed to boost passenger and cargo traffic, route development activities and promote both destinations. Istanbul stated the agreement makes Sydney its 10th sister airport.
Background ✨
Istanbul Airport previously signed sister airport agreements with major global hubs including Chicago O'Hare, Seoul Incheon, Beijing Capital, Shanghai, Copenhagen, Airports of Thailand and Airports Corporation of Vietnam, focusing on collaboration in management, operations and route development1. The addition of Sydney marks an ongoing strategy to strengthen global connectivity through such partnerships1.