1-Mar-2018 12:43 PM

Isavia secures EUR101m EIB loan toward Reykjavik Keflavik Airport refurbishment

Isavia secured (28-Feb-2018) an ISK12.5 billion (EUR101 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for renewal of existing structures and increase in capacity at Reykjavik Keflavik Airport. Projects include expansion of the southern building of the terminal, renewal of luggage rating system, improvement of runways and creation of new roadways and shortcuts. [more - original PR - Icelandic]

