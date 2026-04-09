Irish Aviation Authority publishes draft decision on winter 2026/27 capacity at Dublin Airport

Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) published (08-Apr-2026) its draft decision on winter 2026/27 capacity at Dublin Airport, proposing coordination parameters for the slot allocation process from 25-Oct-2026 to 27-Mar-2027. The proposed parameters allow for up to 32 additional daily slots to be allocated by the independent coordinator. In accordance with a High Court order, pending the determination of legal proceedings, the IAA is not to take account of the 32 million passenger p/a cap at Dublin Airport and does not propose to implement any seat cap coordination parameter for the period. [more - original PR]