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9-Apr-2026 2:03 PM

Irish Aviation Authority publishes draft decision on winter 2026/27 capacity at Dublin Airport

Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) published (08-Apr-2026) its draft decision on winter 2026/27 capacity at Dublin Airport, proposing coordination parameters for the slot allocation process from 25-Oct-2026 to 27-Mar-2027. The proposed parameters allow for up to 32 additional daily slots to be allocated by the independent coordinator. In accordance with a High Court order, pending the determination of legal proceedings, the IAA is not to take account of the 32 million passenger p/a cap at Dublin Airport and does not propose to implement any seat cap coordination parameter for the period. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Irish Aviation Authority’s final decisions for winter 2025/26 and summer 2026 excluded any seat-cap coordination parameter, after a High Court order said it was not to take account of the 32 million p/a planning condition pending legal proceedings.1 2 Those decisions aimed to allow up to 41 and 25 additional daily slots respectively via the independent coordinator.1 2 Airlines for America also asked the US DOT to convene a special US/EU air services meeting over the Dublin cap dispute.3

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