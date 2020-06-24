Become a CAPA Member
Ireland’s Taskforce for Aviation Recovery releases travel recovery recommendations

Ireland's Government announced (22-Jun-2020) Ireland's Taskforce for Aviation Recovery released its Interim Draft Report to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport. The report offers initial recommendations, and intend to follow with a final report by 10-Jul-2020 to give consideration to further measures to stimulate and rebuild the national aviation sector. The Taskforce requests the following interim recommendations are brought to Government at the earliest opportunity:

  • Travel restrictions: Clarify the process and milestones to be reached to ease travel restrictions;
  • Quarantine amelioration: Clarification of process and milestones to be reached in ameliorating the 14 day quarantine period, with lifting quarantine restrictions "ideally by 01-Jul-2020";
  • Code of Practice for Safe Air Travel: Adopt a national Code which applies the Aviation Health Safety Protocols developed by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and EASA in the Irish context;
  • Continue existing coronavirus relief measures: Confirm continuation of existing financial support measures, including the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to support employment where possible. [more - original PR]

