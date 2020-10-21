Become a CAPA Member
21-Oct-2020 9:20 AM

Iran CAO: Domestic service declined 48% during COVID-19, airlines receive financial support

Iran Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced (20-Oct-2020) a meeting between Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and airline CEOs. The meeting discussed a number of topics, including the following:

  • More than IRR20,000 billion (USD475 million) has been considered for transportation companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with approximately 50% since received by airlines. Companies that wish to receive financial support must submit reasons and work processes to facilitate a review;
  • Airlines are obliged to limit aircraft capacity to 60% from 22-Oct-2020;
  • Charter services suspended since 07-Oct-2020;
  • In order for a decision to be made to support airlines, carriers must submit financial statements for 2018, 2019 and 1H2020 to the Civil Aviation Authority, following a rejection of requests to increase ticket prices.

According to Association of Iranian Airlines secretary Maghsoud Asadi Samani, Iran's domestic services have declined 48% during the COVID-19 pandemic, while international services have fallen 96%. [more - original PR - Persian]

