International travel and infrastructure among drivers of Christchurch Airport success in FY2026
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Christchurch Airport delivers strongest ever financial result, with growth in all segments', highlighted (15-Sep-2026) international travel growth, the completion of new infrastructure projects and the resulting jump in non-aeronautical revenue opportunities as reasons for Christchurch International Airport's performance in FY2026. These factors enabled a 30% increase in underlying operational profit and improvements across all financial KPIs, all amid the challenging global aviation environment. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
Christchurch Airport lifted underlying profit after tax 30.6% year-on-year to NZD64.9 million in FY2026 on 11.4% revenue growth to NZD273 million and a 7.1% rise in passengers to 6.9 million, while completing projects including the Kowhai Park solar farm and a new Freight Hub, and transforming terminal retail and F&B1. It had already reported H1FY2026 revenue up 10% to NZD132.9 million and net profit up 24.2%, supported by new/expanded services and freight-related developments2.