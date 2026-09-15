International travel and infrastructure among drivers of Christchurch Airport success in FY2026

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Christchurch Airport delivers strongest ever financial result, with growth in all segments', highlighted (15-Sep-2026) international travel growth, the completion of new infrastructure projects and the resulting jump in non-aeronautical revenue opportunities as reasons for Christchurch International Airport's performance in FY2026. These factors enabled a 30% increase in underlying operational profit and improvements across all financial KPIs, all amid the challenging global aviation environment. [more - CAPA Analysis]