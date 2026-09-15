Christchurch Airport delivers strongest ever financial result, with growth in all segments

Few major airports and country gateways are as isolated as Christchurch, on New Zealand's South Island.

Despite having become a much sought after tourist destination (adventure holidays, Lord of the Rings etc.), having a small population (of only 1.26 million on the entire island) ensures that there will never be a mass travel demand from it at least, and that is one reason why passenger traffic growth has been consistently sluggish. The COVID-19 pandemic didn't help either, as for two years New Zealand was practically closed to the outside world and has taken time to recover.

But the 2025/2026 financial year, which ended in Jun-2026, saw a sharp increase in international travel at Christchurch, and the coming together of several infrastructure projects - including superior in-terminal passenger facilities, which encouraged a rise in non-aeronautical revenues while a huge solar farm was completed (although it is not yet in operation).

Those. and other factors, enabled a 30% hike in underlying operational profit and improvements across all financial KPIs, and all achieved in a challenging aviation environment worldwide from which Christchurch is not immune.

While five New Zealand airports have been at least partly privatised, the Christchurch city leaders have not been tempted, and there is even some talk of the city acquiring the 25% it does not own from the central government.

While CAPA - Centre for Aviation has always argued in favour of the privatisation of airports under the right circumstances, Christchurch is clearly doing many things right.