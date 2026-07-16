Winning new air services requires more than demand – it demands strategy

Route development success is built long before the first flight takes off

At a time when airlines remain highly selective over where they deploy scarce aircraft and airport resources, securing a new route is rarely the result of a single conversation or incentive package. Instead, it reflects years of market intelligence, stakeholder collaboration, data-driven analysis and sustained engagement with airline network planners.

And for smaller regional airports with limited internal resources the support of outside expertise is essential. This has been the case with Alexandria International Airport, Natchez-Adams County Airport and Tallahassee International Airport, all working with ASM Global Route Development, in securing new air services that significantly enhance the airports' connectivity.

While passengers see only the launch of a new service, the foundations are typically laid over several years through detailed market evaluation, airline engagement and long-term strategic planning.

The following examples illustrate how that approach continues to deliver tangible connectivity benefits for regional communities in an increasingly competitive aviation environment.

Alexandria welcomes United

United Airlines launched a new twice weekly service connecting Alexandria with Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport on 21-May-2026, becoming the sole operator on the route. The service is operated by SkyWest Airlines under the United Express brand.

England Economic and Industrial Development District executive director Ralph Hennessy described the new route as "a direct response to the needs of our business and leisure travellers".

ASM helped support the airport's efforts to secure the new service.

Alexandria Airport also completed a runway extension project in Jul-2026, enabling it to handle larger aircraft. Director of planning and development Scott Gammel said the extension "significantly enhances our aviation competitiveness and long term operational flexibility".

Natchez connected to Houston and the world

Natchez Airport also launched a new daily service to Houston with United/SkyWest in early Jul-2026, marking the airport's first commercial service in more than 30 years. The airport retrofitted a hangar to become a new terminal in just a matter of months to enable the launch of the route.

Natchez's Mayor Dan Gibson said the new service enables global connections for the city and "opens new doors for tourism, economic development, and business investment".

ASM assisted the airport's efforts to relaunch commercial services over the past four years.

Tallahassee expands network with Breeze

Tallahassee Airport added two new destinations with Breeze Airways in early Jul-2026, with three times weekly service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The services are Breeze's first to Tallahassee and the airline is the only carrier on both routes, which it operates with A220-300 aircraft.

Tallahassee's Mayor John Dailey commented: "This expansion of air service further strengthens our local economy, supports business growth, and makes it easier for residents to connect to destinations across the world".

The partnership between the airport and Breeze is backed by USD3 million in incentives from the City of Tallahassee, which includes waiving airport fees.

ASM supported the efforts to secure the new service over the past two years.