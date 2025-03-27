First class lives on - two European heavyweights aim to take luxury to a new level

Air France and Lufthansa have recently revealed new first class cabins, both emphasising luxury, privacy and advanced technology.

Air France's La Première cabin, set to debut in spring 2025, will offer spacious suites on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring modern amenities and a high level of personalisation.

Lufthansa's Allegris first class, already operating on select A350-900s, introduces exclusive suites with options for combined sleeping arrangements and enhanced comfort features.