TUI Group eyes a larger slice of Türkiye… and there is strong potential for growth

Türkiye has stood out positively among emerging global markets following a change in economic policies over the last year.

In the current decade there has been a steady recovery and a faster pace in growth in Turkey's GDP figures which have reached their all-time highest values by the end of 2023.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said Türkiye is on the verge of a sharp fall in inflation, predicting it would slow to mid-teen levels next year and help bring more international investment.