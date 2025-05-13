Trump tariff deadline arrives for air cargo

The US Trump administration ended the de minimis tariff exemption for imports from China and Hong Kong on 02-May-2025. The exemption previously allowed parcels valued at USD800 or less, such as consumer e-commerce goods, to enter the US duty free.

Hongkong Post responded to the announcement in Apr-2025 by suspending acceptance of air postal items containing goods destined to the US.

The impacts of the changes are yet to be felt, but are expected to result in reduced demand and capacity.

Data indicates that imports to the US increased significantly in early 2025 in anticipation of the Trump administration's trade policies, but this surge is not expected to be sustained.

The US and China agreed in mid May-2025 to reduce tariffs and other trade restrictions for 90 days. However, 10% tariffs remain in place and the de minimis exemption was not reinstated.