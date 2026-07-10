Sun PhuQuoc Airways: Can Vietnam's newest airline redefine destination-led aviation?

Vietnam's newest airline is moving with unusual speed. Within months of launching operations, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has unveiled an ambitious domestic and international expansion strategy centred on Phu Quoc, positioning itself as more than simply another entrant into one of Asia's most competitive aviation markets.

Backed by the Sun Group tourism empire and underpinned by a substantial order for Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the airline is pursuing a destination-led model that links aviation directly with resort development and inbound tourism.

Rather than competing solely on fares or frequency, Sun PhuQuoc Airways aims to create an integrated travel ecosystem capable of supporting long-haul connectivity to Europe, Australia, the Middle East and eventually North America.

The strategy is bold, but execution will determine its success. Building routes is considerably easier than building sustainable demand.

As Vietnam's airline sector becomes increasingly crowded, the carrier's long-term prospects will depend on whether it can transform Phu Quoc into a genuine international gateway rather than simply another leisure destination.