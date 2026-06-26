26-Jun-2026 2:52 PM
Summary: A quick guide to the latest developments on the Iran War's implications for Aviation
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Headline themes:
- Operational disruption is easing, but not gone. The clearest sign of recovery is the resumption of Virgin Australia's Qatar-operated Melbourne-Doha service from 15-Jun-2026, after earlier suspension due to the Middle East security situation.
- Cargo connectivity through Gulf hubs remains resilient. Emirates SkyCargo expanded capacity from Dubai to North Asia and Southeast Asia, adding or restoring freighter activity to points including Hong Kong, Tokyo Narita, Singapore and Taiwan.
- Airlines are still adapting networks around instability rather than treating it as fully resolved. The recent brief flow suggests selective restoration and redeployment, not a full return to pre-conflict normality.
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