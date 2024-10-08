Riyadh Air to connect Saudi Arabia to the world under ambitious Vision 2030 strategy
In Mar-2023, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the establishment of a new national carrier, Riyadh Air.
The airline plans to launch commercial operations in mid-2025, operating from its hub at Riyadh King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's national carrier, Saudia, is set to transfer its operations at the airport to Riyadh Air by 2030.
This comes as the country works to reduce its economic dependence on oil and redirect resources to its tourism industry under the Vision 2030 strategy, aiming to increase air traffic to 300 million passengers by 2030.
