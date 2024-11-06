Resumption of operations at Porto Alegre Airport highlights perils of climate change

Porto Alegre Salgado Filho Airport (POA) resumed commercial operations on 21-Oct-2024, following its closure due to damage caused by flooding since May-2024.

The airport is located in the capital of Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul State, home to approximately six percent of the country's population.

As the state's major hub, POA being out of action for the best part of five months inevitably had a significant impact on Brazilian carriers' traffic.