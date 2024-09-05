Power to the passenger: Malaysia and Australia put forward amended refund rules
The Malaysian Aviation Commission released an amended Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2024 which took effect on 02-Sep-2024. Under the amended code, airlines are now required to offer the option of a refund in the original mode of payment if a flight is delayed by more than five hours.
Australia has also proposed an overhaul of its passenger protections and competition monitoring under the Aviation White Paper, with plans for a new independent aviation ombudsperson and an Aviation Customer Rights Charter.
