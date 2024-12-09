Polish airports plan extensive developments as traffic hits record highs

ACI EUROPE's air traffic report for Aug-2024 revealed Polish airports recorded an increase in passenger traffic of 25.5% compared to 2019, marking the highest performance among EU+ countries.

Smaller and regional airports outperformed larger hubs in Poland in terms of traffic recovery in 2023, with the fastest recovering airports being Lodz, Rzeszow, Poznan, Katowice and Krakow.

Polish airports plan extensive infrastructure developments to manage traffic growth until the Central Communication Port (CPK) becomes operational in 2032. CPK is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of Poland's air transport system by integrating various modes of transport and significantly increasing capacity.