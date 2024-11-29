Pegasus Airlines confident of achieving industry sustainability goals despite challenges

Pegasus Airlines was the deserving winner of CAPA - Centre for Aviation's 2024 Global Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year, having rapidly transformed its sustainability performance.

Pegasus has become a world leader for unit emissions and broader ESG performance while more than doubling its passenger traffic and tripling the size of its network.

Following the awards ceremony at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia event in Hong Kong in Nov-2024, Pegasus Airlines general counsel and sustainability director Ali Uzun provided insights into sustainability developments at the airline and broader industry trends in an exclusive interview.