Nuuk Airport’s expansion set to transform Greenland's aviation landscape

The inauguration of Nuuk Airport's 2,200m runway on 28-Nov-2024 marked a transformative milestone for Greenland's aviation landscape, positioning the capital as a central hub for domestic and international air travel. Air Greenland commemorated the occasion, as its A330neo became the first long haul aircraft to land on the new runway.

The expanded infrastructure, including a terminal with resumed international capabilities as of Oct-2024, enables direct connections to North America and Europe, reinforcing Nuuk's strategic importance.

Challenges persist, including the current security level two status requiring additional screening for transit passengers, but plans to achieve 'One Stop Security' by mid-2025 are underway. Exciting developments include new routes such as United Airlines' Newark service and SAS' Copenhagen flights in 2025, heralding a new era of growth in Greenland's air connectivity.