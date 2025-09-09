Nigeria takes initiative to build South Atlantic connections following Brazil ASA signing

Air Peace is expected to launch Lagos-São Paulo service in 4Q2025 under a new air services agreement (ASA) between Nigeria and Brazil, which was signed during Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's state visit to Brazil on 24/25-Aug-2025.

The route launch will open the first regular nonstop service between the two largest economies in their respective continents.

Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema has said the airline's ambitions in South America extend beyond Brazil, with the bold aim to "service the entire South American continent".

Speaking after the ASA signing, Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo noted the potential for interline connections from Brazil "to any part of South America and the Caribbean".

Following his visit to Brazil, President Tinubu also held a meeting with Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez, after which he noted that the ASA with Brazil "can easily be replicated" between Nigeria and Colombia.