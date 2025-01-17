Middle East carriers show renewed confidence in Australian market
Australia's aviation industry was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other countries. Recurring border closures, travel bubbles of varying success and strict entry requirements meant that air travel to Australia was extremely difficult prior to the border reopening in Feb-2022.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported airline capacity reached 6.2 million seats in Mar-2024, just about returning to Mar-2019 levels. After a long road to recovery, international carriers began restoring pre-pandemic service levels to Australia.
In 2024, the Middle East's three major carriers; Etihad Airways, Emirates Airline and Qatar Airways, (re)introduced several Australian services, increased frequencies on existing routes and invested into the future of Australian aviation.
Become a CAPA Member to access Insights
Our Insights are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.