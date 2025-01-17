Middle East carriers show renewed confidence in Australian market

Australia's aviation industry was disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other countries. Recurring border closures, travel bubbles of varying success and strict entry requirements meant that air travel to Australia was extremely difficult prior to the border reopening in Feb-2022.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reported airline capacity reached 6.2 million seats in Mar-2024, just about returning to Mar-2019 levels. After a long road to recovery, international carriers began restoring pre-pandemic service levels to Australia.

In 2024, the Middle East's three major carriers; Etihad Airways, Emirates Airline and Qatar Airways, (re)introduced several Australian services, increased frequencies on existing routes and invested into the future of Australian aviation.