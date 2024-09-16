Jazeera remains focused on Kuwait growth, but open to new foreign ‘hub’

It is now 20 years since Jazeera Airways was established as a privately-owned low cost carrier based at Kuwait International Airport, bringing competition to a market that has been historically dominated by the stat-controlled Kuwait Airways.

During that period the airline has grown to now operate a fleet of 24 Airbus A320s - a mix of ceo and neo variants - with a similar number on order - all neos and including larger A321s - with a network that spreads to destinations throughout the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Europe and increasingly Central Asia.

As it grows under new stewardship you could argue that Kuwait might be too small a market to support its ambitions, and while it remains "very focused" on its home state, its new CEO has not ruled-out growth outside of the country.